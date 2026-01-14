Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,997,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 797.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.