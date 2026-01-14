Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $15 Million Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of OR Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter worth $228,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

OR Royalties Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OR stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.78.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 60.72% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OR

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.