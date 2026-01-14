Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,960 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.60 quarterly common dividend (record Feb. 2; payable Feb. 27), supporting income-oriented investors and signaling confidence in capital distribution. Article Title

Board declared a $0.60 quarterly common dividend (record Feb. 2; payable Feb. 27), supporting income-oriented investors and signaling confidence in capital distribution. Positive Sentiment: Citi is set to cut roughly 1,000 jobs this week as part of its multi?year restructuring to trim costs and improve efficiency — a near-term hit to headcount but a potential boost to margins and EPS over time. Article Title

Citi is set to cut roughly 1,000 jobs this week as part of its multi?year restructuring to trim costs and improve efficiency — a near-term hit to headcount but a potential boost to margins and EPS over time. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance are imminent; analyst previews expect revenue upside from net interest income and capital-markets activity but warn costs and asset-quality metrics could pressure results — this makes the print a key short-term catalyst. Article Title

Q4 earnings and guidance are imminent; analyst previews expect revenue upside from net interest income and capital-markets activity but warn costs and asset-quality metrics could pressure results — this makes the print a key short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Citi’s appeal in litigation tied to the Oceanografia fraud case, leaving in place allegations that could expose the bank to material damages or further legal costs — a clear legal overhang for investors. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Citi’s appeal in litigation tied to the Oceanografia fraud case, leaving in place allegations that could expose the bank to material damages or further legal costs — a clear legal overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: market commentary and regulator reports around a proposed 10% cap on credit-card APRs are pressuring U.S. banks’ consumer?lending economics; any durable cap would compress card yields and widen pressure on lending margins. (Sector story driving sentiment.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.