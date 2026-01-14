Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,669 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $118,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,163,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,873,000 after buying an additional 4,089,267 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.9% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,263,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,948 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.2% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,352,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,952,000 after buying an additional 2,221,419 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

