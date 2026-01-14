Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.08% of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.4%

REMX stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

