TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets: Goldman Sachs reportedly upgraded ORCL to a “strong?buy” and Jefferies maintains a $400 target, reinforcing buy-side conviction around Oracle’s AI and cloud infrastructure opportunity. Zacks Upgrade Note
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: MarketBeat highlights Oracle as a leading cross?cloud/AI infrastructure play with client wins and strong RPO that underpins multi?year revenue upside. MarketBeat: 5 AI Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Customer traction: Community Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Health and Clinical AI Agent for EHR and documentation automation — a tangible, revenue?generating health?care win. PR Newswire: Oracle Health Win
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance note: A Yahoo piece reviewing what a $1,000 investment in ORCL a decade ago would be worth provides context on returns but doesn’t change the near?term story. Yahoo: 10?Year Return
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate coverage: Forbes and Zacks pieces discuss ORCL’s recent underperformance versus the market and why it’s drawing attention — useful framing but mixed for immediate price action. Forbes: Is ORCL Undervalued?
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp valuation/AI skepticism: Seeking Alpha and other commentary warn Oracle’s AI?driven valuation may be overextended, prompting profit?taking and multiple compression risk. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Overextended
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism & note flows: Recent investor letters and coverage report shifting sentiment — earlier enthusiasm for Oracle’s AI story is cooling, increasing volatility. InsiderMonkey: Investor Skepticism
- Negative Sentiment: Shorts and put activity: Reports that Michael Burry has taken a short/put position on Oracle and public commentary about heavy debt from data?center expansion are pressuring sentiment and weighing on the stock. Blockonomi: Burry Short
- Negative Sentiment: Debt concerns and execution caveats: Analysts and deeper dives flag Oracle’s sizable debt load tied to infrastructure build?out as a genuine risk that offsets growth optimism. Seeking Alpha: Debt Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction explained: Zacks published a note summarizing why ORCL underperformed the broader market today, citing the mix of profit?taking, skeptical commentary, and macro/sector rotation. Zacks: Why ORCL Fell
Oracle Price Performance
ORCL stock opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.20. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $580.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A month before the crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.