Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,017,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $5,960,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

