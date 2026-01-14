Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord makes up 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.91% of Regal Rexnord worth $86,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,904.40. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

View Our Latest Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $167.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.