Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Barrick Mining accounts for approximately 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $464,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. National Bankshares raised Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

