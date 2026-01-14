Xylem Inc. $XYL Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,848 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.33% of Xylem worth $117,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,697,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,711,000 after purchasing an additional 691,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

XYL opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

