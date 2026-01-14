Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

