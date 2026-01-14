SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Position Raised by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPLG opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

