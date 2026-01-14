Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 16,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Accelerating sales and e?commerce: December sales and comp trends showed solid growth, with digital-enabled sales surging and average ticket size rising — supporting the thesis that Costco's membership model and digital initiatives are driving higher traffic and spend. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2-key-costco-sales-metrics-222600868.html

Analyst upgrade: Mizuho added COST to a top?picks list and upgraded the name after the pullback, which can attract institutional flows and retail buyers. https://talkmarkets.com/content/stocks–equities/costco-wholesale-sees-mizuho-upgrade-after-pullback?post=549645

Store expansion and product placements: Reports of new warehouse builds (e.g., Camarillo) and grocery / frozen-product features, plus partnerships (Quicklly launching products at Costco) support revenue/membership growth over time. https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/costco-opening-6-new-warehouses-across-3-states/ar-AA1U8tTm https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/quicklly-achieves-a-major-nationwide-milestone-with-landmark-costco-and-1126379

Investor rotation into defensive consumer names: ETF coverage has highlighted Costco as a beneficiary of uneven consumer spending in 2026, which can lift demand for the stock in risk?off flows. https://www.benzinga.com/etfs/sector-etfs/26/01/49880590/k-shaped-economy-etfs

Brand and marketing mentions: lifestyle and product stories (e.g., Costco frozen foods features) are positive for brand but are low?impact for near?term stock moves. https://www.msn.com/en-us/food-and-drink/recipes/9-frozen-foods-from-costco-that-could-pass-for-homemade/ar-AA1U9AXA

Competitive / sector pieces: coverage of other retail ideas (e.g., PriceSmart) provides comparative context for investors but doesn't directly change Costco's fundamentals. https://www.marketbeat.com/originals/pricesmarts-base-case-calls-for-45-in-upsidebull-case-is-better/

Insider selling disclosed: EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares (Form 4 filing), trimming his position — insider sales can spook some investors even when small versus market cap. SEC filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/909832/000090983226000004/xslF345X05/form4.xml Coverage: https://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30549394 https://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nasdaq-cost-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-01-13/

Valuation concerns and skeptical commentary: several feature pieces note Costco now trades at a premium (~50x earnings) versus peers and argue that this rich valuation raises downside risk if sales momentum cools. https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/01/14/read-this-before-buying-costco-stock-for-the-long/

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,260. The trade was a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 10,446 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $941.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $930.49. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

