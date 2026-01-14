Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.20% of Teradyne worth $44,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.63.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

