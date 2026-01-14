Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,939 shares during the quarter. Veralto comprises approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.30% of Veralto worth $80,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veralto by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 640,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.