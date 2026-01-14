O Dell Group LLC Has $28.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $757,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.