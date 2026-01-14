Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,064 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $475.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

