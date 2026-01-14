Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys 145,013 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Clearwater Analytics worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,105,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,313,000. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,781,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,888,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,391 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,534,749.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,646.19. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,483.01. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

