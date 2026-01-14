Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,466 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $76,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.0% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $28,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,541,400.17. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,546,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

