Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.59% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Braze Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.08. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,540 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $198,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,734.72. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 195,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,244.88. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Braze by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Braze by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

