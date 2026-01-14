Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRIM

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $612.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.97. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Shauna Hegna bought 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $29,946.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.50. The trade was a 262.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $28,600.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,542.26. This represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,508,000 after buying an additional 1,254,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 248.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 960,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 516,030 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 227,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp is the bank holding company for Northrim Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury and cash management solutions.

With branches located across Alaska’s major population centers—such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau—Northrim serves both urban and rural communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.