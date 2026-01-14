Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Solid Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of SLDP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 429.55%.The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

In other Solid Power news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,617 shares in the company, valued at $819,608.40. This represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,440,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 1,278,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 3,974.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,495,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,714,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

