Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.99. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 443,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 224.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 167,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 128.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 92,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 72,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

