Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 target price on Root and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $74.26 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Root by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Root by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Root by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

