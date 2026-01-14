Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPRT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.29. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a Canadian-based company that designs, engineers and manufactures alternative fuel systems and components for transportation and industrial applications. Specializing in natural gas, propane and hydrogen technologies, the company develops complete fuel delivery systems, high-pressure direct injection solutions and fuel storage modules tailored for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its platforms are designed to reduce emissions and lower operating costs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet operators worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel systems, electronic controls, injectors, pressure regulators and specialized fuel tanks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.