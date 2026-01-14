Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.73 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $378.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

