19,382 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BILS stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.08 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

