SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.82 and last traded at $66.7670, with a volume of 65860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,158,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,460 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,072.1% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 852,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 779,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,447,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 505.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 600,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,878,000 after buying an additional 501,414 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

