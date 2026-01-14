Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 51174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

