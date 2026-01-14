Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX) Short Interest Up 171.0% in December

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 978,900 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the December 15th total of 361,218 shares. Approximately 40.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 411,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 40.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $51.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (NYSEARCA:RIOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Group One Trading LLC owned 1.38% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (RIOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x long daily price performance of Riot Platforms, Inc shares, less fees and expenses, through the use of swap contracts RIOX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

