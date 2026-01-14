Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 355,272 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the December 15th total of 135,352 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 736,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Glencore has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $12.64.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

