Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 224,764 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the December 15th total of 83,830 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,232,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,524,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,945 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6,655.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 757,795 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.