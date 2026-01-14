Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 224,764 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the December 15th total of 83,830 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
