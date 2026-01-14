Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$46.85, with a volume of 95132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$372.35 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

