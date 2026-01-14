Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Expands By 165.1%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,632 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the December 15th total of 36,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 258,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 303.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 345,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
NFJ opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.39.
The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option?writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.
Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
