Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 6435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATLKY. UBS Group lowered Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

