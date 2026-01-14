Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.28 and last traded at $168.1180, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.44.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.69 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.87%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 447.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

