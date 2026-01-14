Short Interest in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Grows By 174.0%

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,943 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the December 15th total of 2,169 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

