Robeco Schweiz AG Buys Shares of 13,473 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.57.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SPOT opened at $535.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.04. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $460.33 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

