Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $38.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.7143.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Positive Sentiment: Corporate sales and liquidity update — Travere said preliminary, unaudited U.S. net product sales were about $127M in Q4 2025 and roughly $410M for full-year 2025; the company reported approximately $323M in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, which supports operations through the regulatory review period. Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Corporate sales and liquidity update — Travere said preliminary, unaudited U.S. net product sales were about $127M in Q4 2025 and roughly $410M for full-year 2025; the company reported approximately $323M in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, which supports operations through the regulatory review period. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Canaccord Genuity initiated/maintained a buy on TVTX, providing some counterbalance to negative headlines and potentially supporting demand from long-only investors. Canaccord Buy

Analyst support — Canaccord Genuity initiated/maintained a buy on TVTX, providing some counterbalance to negative headlines and potentially supporting demand from long-only investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events/visibility — Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript available), which increases transparency but did not change the regulatory picture. J.P. Morgan Presentation

Investor events/visibility — Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript available), which increases transparency but did not change the regulatory picture. Neutral Sentiment: Trading pause — Nasdaq halted TVTX intraday for “news pending” (12:40 PM — resumed 2:00 PM), a procedural detail that reflected market sensitivity but did not itself drive fundamentals.

Trading pause — Nasdaq halted TVTX intraday for “news pending” (12:40 PM — resumed 2:00 PM), a procedural detail that reflected market sensitivity but did not itself drive fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: FDA extends sNDA review for FILSPARI (sparsentan) in FSGS — the FDA set a new PDUFA target action date of April 13, 2026 after asking for additional data/clarification to better characterize clinical benefit. The extension increases timing risk for approval and potential revenue realization from FILSPARI. Reuters: FDA Extends Review

FDA extends sNDA review for FILSPARI (sparsentan) in FSGS — the FDA set a new PDUFA target action date of April 13, 2026 after asking for additional data/clarification to better characterize clinical benefit. The extension increases timing risk for approval and potential revenue realization from FILSPARI. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder investigations and law-firm alerts — Block & Leviton and Robbins Geller (RGRD) publicly launched probes into potential securities-law violations, increasing litigation risk and creating downward pressure on sentiment. RGRD Investigation Block & Leviton Alert

Multiple shareholder investigations and law-firm alerts — Block & Leviton and Robbins Geller (RGRD) publicly launched probes into potential securities-law violations, increasing litigation risk and creating downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying and options activity — unusually large volume of put options (reported 16,137 puts, a ~694% increase vs. typical) signaled bearish speculative positioning and likely amplified selling pressure. Options Flow Report

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.11 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider William E. Rote sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,864.30. The trade was a 37.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $81,605.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,856.08. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,226 shares of company stock worth $11,290,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

