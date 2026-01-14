Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.35% of Federal Signal worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

