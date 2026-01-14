Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.43 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 86.33% and a negative net margin of 447.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

