Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 510,395 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,395 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.34% of APi Group worth $48,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 547.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

APi Group stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.70.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720 and sold 900,000 shares worth $32,342,000. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

