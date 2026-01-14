National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$165.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$166.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3%

NA opened at C$172.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$177.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.43.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.