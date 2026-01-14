Holcombe Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

