WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 95,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at $188,462,531.40. This represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 211,342 shares of company stock worth $17,951,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

Featured Stories

