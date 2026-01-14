Head-To-Head Contrast: ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) vs. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56% ams-OSRAM -4.86% 2.61% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quantum-Si and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25 ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk and Volatility

Quantum-Si currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 183.46%. Given Quantum-Si’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and ams-OSRAM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $3.06 million 89.44 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -1.90 ams-OSRAM $3.71 billion 0.28 -$850.53 million ($0.90) -5.73

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats ams-OSRAM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

