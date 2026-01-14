Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,366 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 184,088 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

PFODF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc is a leading British food manufacturer and supplier of ambient grocery products. Headquartered in St. Albans, England, the company develops, produces and markets a broad portfolio of branded and specialty food products across sweet and savory categories. Premier Foods serves major retailers in the United Kingdom and exports selected brands to markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known household names such as Bisto gravies and sauces, Oxo stock cubes, Mr Kipling baked goods, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Branston pickles, Ambrosia custards and rice puddings, Loyd Grossman pasta sauces, and Cadbury cakes.

