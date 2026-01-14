Obermeyer Wealth Partners Buys 10,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

