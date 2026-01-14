QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 156,892 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the December 15th total of 59,339 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) is a UK-based defence technology company that delivers research, development and advisory services to military, security and civil customers worldwide. Headquartered in Farnborough, England, QinetiQ provides a blend of systems integration, test and evaluation, consultancy and managed services spanning land, sea, air and cyber domains.

The company’s core activities encompass advanced aeronautics and space testing, sensor and communications development, autonomous systems and robotics, as well as cybersecurity and resilience solutions.

