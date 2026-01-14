Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Receives $45.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.6250.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vontier by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Vontier has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

